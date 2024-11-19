Minister Carlos James urges Global Action and Financial Support for Small Island States at COP29

The Government continues to advocate for the international community to accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis affecting Small Island Developing States.

This was the focus of attention when Minister responsible for Sustainable Development, Carlos James, addressed the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, this morning.

Minister James said it is time policy makers implement measures to prevent further destruction of the planet.

Minister James also called for greater financial support for Small Island Developing States, in strengthening their resilience to climate related disasters.

The Minister is leading an eight-member delegation to COP29 in Azerbaijan, which includes Civil Servants, climate change experts, adaptation and finance experts, and media.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related