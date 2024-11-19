New Holiday Inn Express to boosts tourism growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Efforts to boost the country’s tourism sector have been enhanced with the opening of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond.

The official hand- over ceremony of the 93-room facility was held on Saturday.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James spoke about the strides being made to expand the room stock in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said the tourism sector is contributing significantly to the economic growth of the country.

Minister James said there will also be spill off effects in other sectors.

