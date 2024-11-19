A one-week Youth Business and Entrepreneurship Training Workshop is being held this week under the theme “Discovering the Entrepreneur in Me”.

Fifty students from Technical and Vocational Training Institutes are attending the workshop to gain first-hand knowledge and experience in business operations and entrepreneurship.

The workshop is being coordinated by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) in collaboration with the USAID-Funded Caribbean Agricultural Productivity Improvement Activity (CAPA).

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday, General Manager of the Centre for Enterprise Development Ronette Lewis encouraged the students to make full use of the knowledge gained during the workshop.

Participants will cover topics such as How to identify business opportunities, requirements for starting a business and business planning.

