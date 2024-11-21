A Seminar aimed at educating drivers on defensive driving strategies and road safety techniques is being held here today

JARIC SVG is hosting the Safe Driver 784 Road Safety Seminar, as part of World road safety week, which is being observed from November 19th to 26th under the theme “Safe streets save lives“.

Managing Director of JARIC, Eric Kipps says the session is aimed at highlighting the importance of road safety.

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel stressed the importance of the Road Safety Seminar.

