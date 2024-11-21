Simulation exercise at Rabacca Livestock Station assesses preparedness for African Swine Fever outbreak

A Simulation Exercise was carried out at the Rabacca Livestock Station, to assess the preparedness of Veterinary Officers in the event of an outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF)

Veterinary Officers from the Animal Health and Production Division within the Ministry Of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries were engaged in the exercise.

Senior Laboratory Technologist Vaughnley Browne says the Officers were required to analyze the blood samples for the presence of any infectious diseases.

Browne underscores the importance of tackling African Swine Fever, as it is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that affects pigs.

