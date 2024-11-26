Prime Minister highlights infrastructure development as key to holistic success

The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to put the infrastructure in place for the establishment of a Modern Post-Colonial Economy for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be a holistic success.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this statement during the Handing over Ceremony of the state-owned Holiday Day Express and Suites at Diamond recently.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the construction of the Argyle International Airport, the Modern Kingstown Port Project and now the construction of the Holiday Day Express and Suites are all integral structures that are expected to play a major role in the positive growth of the modern Post-Colonial economy.

Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves also thanked Vincentians for seeing the government’s vision and supporting it.

