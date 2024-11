MS JOYCE LEONORA YEARWOOD JACOBS of Calder died on Saturday November 9th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 1st at the Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church. The service begins at 9:30 am. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by Ken Sterling Quammie from the Junction at Glamorgan.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related