MRS CLAUDETH GRACIE ADAMS ROBINSON of Hopewell, Richland Park died on Monday November 18th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 8th at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery. The Van with Registration Number HB996 will transport persons from the Junction in Mesopotamia wishing to attend the funeral.

