More than 500 students at primary, secondary and tertiary levels will benefit for Scholarships ad bursaries from the Republic of China, Taiwan.

The first in a series of presentation ceremonies was held at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College yesterday for students in the Windward Districts.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan said 120-thousand US dollars will be allocated to the 524 students.

Minister of Education, Curtis King thanked the Taiwanese Government for its continued support to the Education Sector.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related