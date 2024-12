A new drug which significantly reduces the chances of contracting HIV, will be introduced in St. Vincent and the Grenadines early next year.

This announcement was made by Focal point for Infectious Diseases at the Health Security Unit, Aria Scott, during a program on NBC Radio in recognition of World AIDS Day.

Scott described Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PREP as a life changing drug for individuals at high risk of HIV infection.

