Ministry of Agriculture provides support to Cattle Farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, continues to provide financial support to Cattle Farmers.

On Friday Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar distributed 147-thousand dollars in vouchers for eighty-two members of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cattle Farmers and Producers Association.

Minister Caesar praised the Cattle Farmers Association for its dedication and encouraged young people to consider cattle farming as a viable enterprise.

Each farmer will receive 18-hundred dollars in the form of a voucher, redeemable at the Agricultural Input Warehouse, to aid in recovery efforts and invest in resources to combat challenges from climate change and droughts.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cattle Farmers and Producers Association, Dennis Ambrose, extended heartfelt gratitude to the government for its timely and generous support to farmers impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

