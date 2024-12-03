Port Authority urges barrel and other cargo recipients to remain updated it’s status

Manager of the Kingstown Port Authority Manager Sudarmo Toby is encouraging people to stay updated on their cargo’s status.

According to Toby, during the busy Christmas season, people receiving barrels and other cargo should not wait until the last minute, to check on their items.

Toby says this prevents unnecessary last minute issues and congestion at the ports.

Additionally, Toby is urging people to expect some level of congestion and shares some advice for persons going to do business at the port.

