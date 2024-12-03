ZHTF focuses on Community Gardens in Vulnerable communities

CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne Bique says the National Home and Community Gardens Food Security Project, will also focus on schools across the country in the most vulnerable communities.

On Monday December 2nd, the project distributed another set of seedlings in various communities on the leeward end of the island.

Horne Bique says that beginning in January, the ZHTF will be assisting a number of schools in establishing backyard gardens which will help in feeding the students on the national school feeding programs.

