NBC Radio’s Jingle and Mingle this Friday aims to foster a better relationship with the public

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio) is inviting the public to attend its free Christmas concert dubbed Mingle and Jingle with NBC & Police, this Friday.

General Manager of the National Broadcasting Corporation, Dionne John says the Mingle and Jingle Christmas concert will be held to foster a better relationship with the public while thanking them for supporting NBC Radio throughout the years.

John says the Mingle and Jingle Concert is also another avenue through which NBC Radio is working closely with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to strengthen their relationship with the public.

John says the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band and the Band Silc are ready to put on a grand concert which will be catered for the entire family, this Friday.

She says she is hoping that this event can become an annual staple of the Christmas season.

