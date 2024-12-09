Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar has underscored the vital role the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute, CARDI, plays in the sustainable development of agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister was delivering remarks at an Exhibition at CARDI’s Field Station in Orange Hill on Thursday, to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

The event highlighted CARDI’s ongoing contribution to agricultural research, increased productivity, and the integration of innovative technologies within the local Agricultural sector.

Minister Caesar spoke about some initiatives to be implemented, to enhance Crop production locally.

Minister Caesar says CARDI will play a significant role in the rolling out of these initiatives.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, awards of recognition were presented to CARDI’s staff, former employees, dedicated farmers and other individuals for their significant contributions to the advancement of agriculture.

