Agriculture stakeholders applauded for contributions to productivity and food security

Stakeholders in the Agricultural Sector have been applauded for their commitment to enhancing productivity and ensuring food security

The commendation has come from Chief Agricultural Officer, Renatto Gumbs, while delivering remarks at a distribution ceremony in Barrouallie on Thursday under the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project.

Approximately 250 beneficiaries in Agricultural Region One from Richmond to Lowmans Hill, received production implements, farm equipment and irrigation systems.

Gumbs urged the recipients to use the equipment for the further development of the Agriculture sector.

A similar ceremony was held at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Centre where approximately 340 beneficiaries received agricultural supplies.

The SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.

It is being financed through a loan from the World Bank.

