MR JOHNNY LEONARD HOLDER better known as FESS and GEORGE-G of Great House, Lowmans Hill died on Thursday November 7th at the age of 24. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 14th at the St. John’s Christian Pilgrim Faith Church, Campden Park. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.

