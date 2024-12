MS ROSALIND BETHEL FREDRICK better known as BETHEL FREDERICK Arnos Vale formerly of Lowmans Windward died on Friday November 15th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 28th at the Bethel Gospel Assembly, North Union. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Mac Fun Cemetery, Lowmans Windward.

