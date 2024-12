MR CALVIN ERROL PIERRE better known as CALLI-PIC of Campden Park died on Sunday December 8th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 28th at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church, Campden Park. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.

