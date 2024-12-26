Prime Minister Gonsalves highlights ongoing Recovery Efforts following Hurricane Beryl in Christmas Message.
Significant work has been made in the relief, recovery and reconstruction process following hurricane Beryl.
During his 2024 Christmas message, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said this Christmas is being celebrated in the shadow of hurricane Beryl.
Prime Minister Gonsalves said the government in tandem with partners from overseas are in the long arduous task of relief, recovery and reconstruction