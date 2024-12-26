Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure and the Appropriation Bill have been crafted to suit the precise circumstances in every material particular for Vincentians.

Prime Gonsalves said the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure will be presented before the House on January 3rd.

The Prime Minister also said that immense progress has been made for and by St Vincent and the Grenadines.

