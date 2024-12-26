The Youth Club of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has grown in stride since inception.

Speaking on the Face to Face program on NBC Radio, National Coordinator of Police Youth Club Sargent Stephen Billy said the youth club which started with a few young boys has grown to 33 clubs from Fancy to Union Island.

Billy said they have seen the positive impact the Youth Club has had on the young people involved.

He said they try to bridge the gap by going to the schools to meet with the students.

Billy also said the members of the youth club are taught life skills they can take into the work force.

