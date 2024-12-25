Last year’s winners, Young Boys will be looking to continue their dominance over Old Boys when they meet in the Annual Calliaqua Christmas Morning Football match today.

The match will kick off at half past seven this morning at the Calliaqua Playing Field and will feature several foreign-basd and past national players.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Stewart. Haynes told BC Sports that the match was something to look forward to and to enable fans to mingle.

