Results of VINLEC National Lighting Competition Announced
Here are the results from the various categories during Nine Mornings
BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSE ZONE 1
1st – Dillon Ferdinand- Golden Groove
2nd – Marcel Marvis – Layou,
3rd – Evrad Ince – Rose Bank
4th – Glenroy Piere – Petit Bordel
ZONE 2 –
1ST – Moketo Stanleyl – Chauncey
2nd – Zachery Audain – Green Hill
3rd – Jimmy Samuel – Rilan Hill
4th Jacqueline Grant – Kingstown Hill
ZONE 3 –
1st – Olivia DaSilva-CaneEnd
2nd- Jose Hooper – Ginger Village
3rd – Elmore Browne – Carriere
4th- Marsha Mars – Carriere
ZONE 4-
1st Anthony Jardine- Georgetown
2nd – Yevette Fitzpatrick – Bridgetown
National winners in the best LIT private house –
1st Olivia Dasilva – Cane End
2nd Moketo Stanley- Chauncey
Anthony Jardine – Georgetown
4th Zachary Audain – Green Hill
BEST LIT COMMUNITY ZONE 1-
1st Barroullie Square,
2nd – Rosehalll Works
3rd – Troumaca Crossroads
4th Spring Village Junction
ZONE 2 –
1st Rocks and Plan Redemption Sharpes,
2nd – Sion Hill
3rd Kingstown Hill
4th Belair
ZONE 3 –
1st Richland Park
2nd Stubbs
3rd Bridgetown
ZONE 4 –
1st Point Village
2nd – Diamond Estate
3rd Diamond Village
4th Owia
ZONE 5 –
1st – Almond tree Bequia
2nd Paget farm Bequia
NATIONAL BEST LIT COMMUNITY –
1st Richland Park
2nd Point Village
3rd Barroullie
4th Rose Hall Works
BEST LIT GARDENS – 1ST VILLA TOP GARDENS
1st Hulls residence
2nd- Moketo Stanley Chauncey
3rd Recreational Park Roseau,
4TH Weslyn Holliness Church Grounds, Georgetown
BEST NATAVITY SCENE –
1st Antony Jardine – Georgetown
2nd Olivia DaSilva Cane End
3rd Kingstown Hill
4th Jimmy Samuel
BEST LIT BUSINESS PLACE –
1ST – Bank Of SVG
2ND – Coreas City Store
3RD – Clear Harbour