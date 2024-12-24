Results of VINLEC National Lighting Competition Announced

Here are the results from the various categories during Nine Mornings

BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSE ZONE 1

1st – Dillon Ferdinand- Golden Groove

2nd – Marcel Marvis – Layou,

3rd – Evrad Ince – Rose Bank

4th – Glenroy Piere – Petit Bordel

ZONE 2 –

1ST – Moketo Stanleyl – Chauncey

2nd – Zachery Audain – Green Hill

3rd – Jimmy Samuel – Rilan Hill

4th Jacqueline Grant – Kingstown Hill

ZONE 3 –

1st – Olivia DaSilva-CaneEnd

2nd- Jose Hooper – Ginger Village

3rd – Elmore Browne – Carriere

4th- Marsha Mars – Carriere

ZONE 4-

1st Anthony Jardine- Georgetown

2nd – Yevette Fitzpatrick – Bridgetown

National winners in the best LIT private house –

1st Olivia Dasilva – Cane End

2nd Moketo Stanley- Chauncey

Anthony Jardine – Georgetown

4th Zachary Audain – Green Hill

BEST LIT COMMUNITY ZONE 1-

1st Barroullie Square,

2nd – Rosehalll Works

3rd – Troumaca Crossroads

4th Spring Village Junction

ZONE 2 –

1st Rocks and Plan Redemption Sharpes,

2nd – Sion Hill

3rd Kingstown Hill

4th Belair

ZONE 3 –

1st Richland Park

2nd Stubbs

3rd Bridgetown

ZONE 4 –

1st Point Village

2nd – Diamond Estate

3rd Diamond Village

4th Owia

ZONE 5 –

1st – Almond tree Bequia

2nd Paget farm Bequia

NATIONAL BEST LIT COMMUNITY –

1st Richland Park

2nd Point Village

3rd Barroullie

4th Rose Hall Works

BEST LIT GARDENS – 1ST VILLA TOP GARDENS

1st Hulls residence

2nd- Moketo Stanley Chauncey

3rd Recreational Park Roseau,

4TH Weslyn Holliness Church Grounds, Georgetown

BEST NATAVITY SCENE –

1st Antony Jardine – Georgetown

2nd Olivia DaSilva Cane End

3rd Kingstown Hill

4th Jimmy Samuel

BEST LIT BUSINESS PLACE –

1ST – Bank Of SVG

2ND – Coreas City Store

3RD – Clear Harbour

