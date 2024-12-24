Botanic Gardens Nine Nights of Lights an outstanding success despite challenges

The Vincentian Public has been thanked for their continued support of the St Vincent Botanic Gardens Nine Nights of Lights festival

Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of lights committee Twannique Barrow said despite the challenges faced this year the 2024 St Vincent Botanic Gardens Nine Nights of Lights has been an outstanding success.

Barrow said for 2025 the committee would be marking two major milestones; the 10th anniversary of the hosting of the Nine Nights of Lights festival and the 260th anniversary of the Botanic Gardens.

