Latest News News & Sports NBC's Special Report- Friday 27th December,2024 Z Jack December 27, 2024 Vincentians are being urged to set realistic goals for the New Year 2025. Gailorn Browne has more in today's special report, https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/MENTAL-HEALTH-CHRISTMAS-REPORT-1.mp3