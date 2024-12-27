President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, David Darkie Williams says persons should be proud of the VINLEC 2025 Calendar which is featuring the work of the Garifuna.

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) recently hosted the launch of its calendar which has as its theme “We Are Garifuna – the Power of Preserving Our Past”.

Williams says the Garifuna Story has gained momentum in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the past twenty years.

Williams says the Garifuna Heritage Foundation is pleased to partner with VINLEC in this important exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related