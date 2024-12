MR GEORGE RICHARD ALEXANDER better known as UNCLE G and GA-BIS of Glen, formerly of Murray’s Village died on Friday October 18th at the age of 82. The funeral Takes place on Friday January 17th at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliaqua. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the St. Paul’s Anglican churchyard Calliaqua.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related