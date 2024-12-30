Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has said that the partnership between the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Gumbolimbo group is going very well.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a handing over of heavy construction equipment and materials on Saturday.

The donation is worth five million pounds.

The Prime Minister also stated that the Mustique Company have indicated that they wanted to be involved with relief, recovery and reconstruction.

