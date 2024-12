MRS CAROLINE MIRIAM AGATHA YAMMIE of Fair Hall died on Thursday December 5th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 4th at the Mesopotamia Gospel Hall. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. The Bus with Registration Number HJ 910 will leave Calliaqua at 8:45am and the Van “Punisher” will leave Fair Hall at 9am to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

