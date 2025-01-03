Budget 2025 is expected to be one of largest to be laid before the House of Assembly.

That’s according to the Budget Director Ken Morris.

In an interview with NBC News Morris says this year’s budget will bigger in every aspect.

Morris says in this year’s budget the largest segment of the budget would be economic affairs classification, followed by Health spending.

The tabling of the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure has been rescheduled to Thursday January 9th at 9am.

And, the ceremonial opening of the Fifth Session of the Eleventh Parliament, scheduled for Monday January 6th has been rescheduled to Monday January 13th at 3pm.

