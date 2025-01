MS TONIA DEVON CYRUS better known as DEVON VELOX of Toronto, Canada formerly of Layou died on Thursday November 28th at the age of 52. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 12th at the Layou Seventh Day Adventist church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related