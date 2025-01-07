Aerial Mapping Project on hold due to equipment damage and inclement weather

Chief Surveyor in the Lands and Surveys Department Keith Francis said that the aerial mapping project is currently on pause.

Francis explains to NBC News that this is due to extensive damage drone to drone following a crash.

Francis says some mapping had done, but was disrupted due to the inclement weather in December.

Francis says the team from PLACE, the nonprofit group conducting the aerial mapping, should be back in the country in the middle of the month.

He again asks the public to refrain from moving the ground control makers.

The department is undertaking the drone aerial mapping of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ensure that the land data which will be entered into the Single Window for Land and Property Transactions (SWLPT) is sterile.

