MS KARIETHA JEANETHA GARRICK better known as KAY of Rose Place died on Monday December 9th at the age of 54. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Wednesday January 8th at the St Peter’s Spiritual Baptist church, Dasent Cottage, Old Montrose. The bod lies at the church from 11:30am. The Service begins at 12:30. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

