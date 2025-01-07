The government of St Vincent and Grenadines has created a partnership with a group out of Trinidad and Tobago to create pre-fabricated houses to assist with the rebuilding process in the Southern Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, in an interview with the API said the government has also engaged in discussion with the government of the Republic of China, Taiwan to get pre-fabricated houses.

The Prime Minister said they also have additional partners working with the Ministry of Housing and the HLDC to provide pre-fabricated houses.

The Prime Minister said the government is currently working rebuilding and repairing roughly 6000 throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.

