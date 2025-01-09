RSVGPF to relaunch community consultations as part of their crime fighting strategy.

The community walkabout and consultations will be relaunched this year as part of its crime fighting strategy of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

This, as the country continues to grapple with an increasing homicide rate and increasing firearms offences.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Frankie Joseph, speaking on the Police of the Beat program also spoke about the all-important crime reporting mobile and computer application which will be launched this year.

Joseph also said the police will be establishing a firearms intelligence unit, to specifically deal with firearms.

