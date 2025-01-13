Memorial Service held in remembrance of the 2015 Rock Gutter Incident

A Memorial Service was held yesterday for the seven children who lost their lives in the 2015 Rock Gutter Incident.

The Service was held in Fancy on Sunday and was preceded on Saturday with a candle light vigil.

Speaking at the ceremony Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said he will always remember the children by name.

The Prime Minister reflected on the day he got the tragic news.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said we cannot forget about the Rock Gutter tragedy.

On January 12th, 2025, a van travelling from Fancy went over an embankment in an area known as rock gutter.

Ten students were rescued along with 3 adults. Tragically four students lost their lives while three remain missing.

