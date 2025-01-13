Completion of Dickson Bridge project anticipated by March 3rd 2025

Work on the Dickson Bridge in Georgetown is expected to be completed by March 3rd of this year.

Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel. made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament recently.

Minister Daniel said while there were a number of challenges with the work being carried out by the Contractor Hutchinson Construction, these issues have been resolved and work on the project was scheduled to resume last week Monday.

Minister Daniel said work on the Dickson Primary School retaining wall is expected to begin in June of this year after the tendering process is completed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related