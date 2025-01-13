Ceremonial opening of Fifth Session of Eleventh Parliament slated for today

The ceremonial opening of the Fifth Session of the Eleventh Parliament will take place today from 3 pm at the Temporary Parliament Building in Glen.

And, Vincentians are being urged to tune in to listen to what is being described as people centered budget.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Industries, Rural Transformation and Labor Saboto Caesar tells NBC News that Budget 2025 will deliver resources to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines especially the farmers and fisher folk.

