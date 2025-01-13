Chairman of PMACY unveils plans for activities in 2025

Chairman of the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth Anson Latchman has said that the 2025 calendar of activities is a packed one.

Latchman was speaking at the Inaugural Youth Excellence Awards of the Council, which he described as a reflection of the attitude and determination of the Nation’s Youth to win.

Latchman said later this year, other eligible individuals will have the opportunity to be recognized as the second Youth Excellence Awards is already on the calendar of events for 2025.

