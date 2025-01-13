Obituaries MRS DOTSIE GOODLUCK-TURNER Z Jack January 13, 2025 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MRS DOTSIE GOODLUCK-TURNER of Sheffield, England formerly of Jamaica and Biabou died on Saturday December 7th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Friday January 24th in Sheffield, England. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MRS SHEILA JEMMOTHNext: MS OLIVE LEONORA OLLIVIERRE Related Stories MS ROSELTA ROBERTA PITT 1 min read Obituaries MS ROSELTA ROBERTA PITT January 13, 2025 MS OLIVE LEONORA OLLIVIERRE 1 min read Obituaries MS OLIVE LEONORA OLLIVIERRE January 13, 2025 MRS SHEILA JEMMOTH 1 min read Obituaries MRS SHEILA JEMMOTH January 13, 2025