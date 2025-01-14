This Country’s Governor General, Dame Susan Dougan said the past year presented a multiplicity of challenges for the entire world.

Dame Susan made the statement while delivering the Throne Speech to mark the opening of the Fifth session of the Eleventh Parliament yesterday.

Dame Susan said the experiences of the recent past reiterated that the world is a global village, while this country continues to be vulnerable to Climate Change and its consequences.

The Governor General said the Government will continue to implement measures to ensure the reconstruction and recovery efforts especially in the Grenadines, following Hurricane Beryl on July 1st 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related