Public Servants to receive 2.5% Salary Increase from end of this month
Public servants will receive a 2.5 percent increase in salary for 2025.
Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves made this statement during presentation of the National Budget Address.
Minister Gonsalves said this forms part of the 7 percent increase which commenced in 2023.
He said Public Sector Workers received a 2.5 percent salary increase from January 1st to December 31st 2023, two percent from January 1st to December 31st 2024 and will receive 2.5 percent from the end of January 2025.