Public servants will receive a 2.5 percent increase in salary for 2025.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves made this statement during presentation of the National Budget Address.

Minister Gonsalves said this forms part of the 7 percent increase which commenced in 2023.

He said Public Sector Workers received a 2.5 percent salary increase from January 1st to December 31st 2023, two percent from January 1st to December 31st 2024 and will receive 2.5 percent from the end of January 2025.

