MR RUEBEN HAMLET STAPLETON better known as BROTHER RUEBS of Clare Valley formerly of Rose Hall died on Saturday December 21st at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 18th at the Clare Valley Wesleyan Holiness church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

