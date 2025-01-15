Public is encouraged to report Cyber Crimes as investigation efforts intensify in SVG

Sargent of Police and Head of the IT Department of the police force Seon Shoy said the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is ramping up investigation into reports of Cyber Crimes across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Shoy is advising persons to report cybercrimes to any police station and his department will conduct the investigation.

Shoy is reassuring the public they are working hard to get justice for persons who have a cybercrime committed against them.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related