The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to construct one thousand homes this year for families displaced by Hurricane Beryl and the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruption.

This was revealed by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves while he laid the 2025 Budget before the House of Assembly, earlier this week.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government has already assisted with the renovation of two thousand, five hundred homes, with a similar number still remaining to repair.

He said however there are also homes that require total reconstruction.

Minister Gonsalves said for those homes requiring reconstruction as a result of the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl and the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruption, the government is preparing to construct one hundred houses.

