Prize giving ceremony for the 2024 Nine Mornings Christmas Festival scheduled for this Saturday

The prize giving ceremony of the 2024 National Lotteries Authority Nine Mornings Christmas Festival is scheduled to take place this Saturday January 18TH, from 9:30am at the Memorial Hall in Kingstown.

According to a release from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Nine Mornings Committee, during the ceremony, prizes will be distributed to the various zonal and national winners in the National Champion, Best Lit Community and Best Lit Private House categories.

There will also be distribution of prizes for the Best Lit Garden, Best Lit Nativity Scene and Best Lit Commercial Building.

The winners of the much anticipated Most Popular Local Christmas song and the Digicel Bring Yo Song And Come Competition will also be announced during Saturday’s ceremony.

Addresses will be delivered by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James and representatives of the major sponsors, the National Lottery Authority and St. Vincent Electrical Services.

The NLA Nine Mornings Christmas Festival was held from December 16th to the 24th, 2024.

