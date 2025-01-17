Cuban Ambassador responds to his Country’s removal from U.S. State terrorism sponsor list

The Republic of Cuba was formally removed from the state terrorism sponsor list from President of the United States Joe Biden, earlier this week.

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to St Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Carlos Etchvery tells NBC News that the people and government welcome Cuba’s removal from the list.

The Ambassador says that while the decision should have been taken a long time ago, they welcome the decision now.

The Cuban Ambassador says while Cuba has been removed from the state terrorism sponsor list, the embargo is still in place.

