Minister of Agriculture unveils plans for climate-ready transformation in Agriculture

This year there will be major shifts in the structures and management systems to make the Ministry of Agriculture more climate ready.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour, Saboto Caesar, made this statement during his contribution to the 2025 budget debate earlier today.

He notes these shifts will be made in the context of this year’s budget, so that this country can celebrate being the most climate smart and climate ready agriculture sector in the region.

