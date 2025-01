MS HANNAH IRENE MCLEAN better known as DILLIE and TANTY of Calder Ridge died on Friday January 10th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 25th at the Church of God of Prophecy, Victoria Village. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the St Joseph Cemetery, Stubbs.

